European stock index futures point to a rise, with shares set to track gains in Asia and add to the previous day's tentative recovery rally.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are up 0.8 to 1.0 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.8 percent on Monday to close at 916.78 points, having risen as high as 933.35, after falling 6 percent last week.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
LINDT UND AG H1
GAM HOLDING AG H1
CAIRN ENERGY PLC INTERIM
ANTOFAGASTA PLC INTERIM
G4S PLC H1
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC INTERIM
PERSIMMON PLC H1
SEGRO PLC H1
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2012 H.J. Heinz Company
Q1 2012 Medtronic Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):
0658 FR PMI Mfg Flash Aug
0658 FR Srv Flash PMI Aug
0658 FR PMIComp Flash Aug
0728 DE MFG Flash PMI Aug
0728 DE ServFlash PMI Aug
0728 DE CompFlash PMI Aug
0758 EZ Mar Mfg F PMI Aug
0758 EZ Mar Ser F PMI Aug
0758 EZ Mar Cmp F PMI Aug
0900 DE ZEW index Aug
1000 GB CBI orders Aug
1145 US ICSC chain w/e
1255 US Redbook w/e
1400 EZ Consumer conf Aug
1400 US New Homes Jul
Reuters Messaging rm://blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net