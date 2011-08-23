European stock index futures point to a rise, with shares set to track gains in Asia and add to the previous day's tentative recovery rally.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are up 0.8 to 1.0 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.8 percent on Monday to close at 916.78 points, having risen as high as 933.35, after falling 6 percent last week.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

LINDT UND AG H1

GAM HOLDING AG H1

CAIRN ENERGY PLC INTERIM

ANTOFAGASTA PLC INTERIM

G4S PLC H1

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC INTERIM

PERSIMMON PLC H1

SEGRO PLC H1

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q1 2012 H.J. Heinz Company

Q1 2012 Medtronic Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):

0658 FR PMI Mfg Flash Aug

0658 FR Srv Flash PMI Aug

0658 FR PMIComp Flash Aug

0728 DE MFG Flash PMI Aug

0728 DE ServFlash PMI Aug

0728 DE CompFlash PMI Aug

0758 EZ Mar Mfg F PMI Aug

0758 EZ Mar Ser F PMI Aug

0758 EZ Mar Cmp F PMI Aug

0900 DE ZEW index Aug

1000 GB CBI orders Aug

1145 US ICSC chain w/e

1255 US Redbook w/e

1400 EZ Consumer conf Aug

1400 US New Homes Jul

