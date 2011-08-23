Shares in G4S gain 4.4 percent, the third biggest FTSE 100 riser, as the security services firm's solid first-half results and outlook statement prompts Espirito Santo Investment Bank to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

G4S, which provides cash transportation services, facilities management and security and protection around the world, saw its profit before interest, tax and amortisation (PBITA) rise 3 percent to 239 million pounds ($393 million) for the six months to June 30.

"G4S interim figures are encouraging with figures in line with our expectation, continued improvement in organic growth and a confident outlook for the full year. We would expect to make no material change to our forecasts," Espirito Santo says in a note.

The broker points out that G4S shares have performed notably better than their European peers, but says in its view this outperformance has been justified due to the British group's geographic positioning.

