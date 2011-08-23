The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.3 percent in early trade but lags much stronger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 1.9 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Pawnbroker H&T Group jumps 12 percent after it says it expects full-year results to be above the top end of current market expectations, driven mainly by surging gold prices that boosted its first-half pretax profit.

Brewin Dolphin raises its price target for H&T to 420 pence from 400 pence, and also ups its forecast for full-year pretax profit to 18.5 million pounds from its previous estimate of 16.5 million pounds.

Medicsight drops 9.5 percent as trading in the stock resumes following a temporary suspension to investigate potential financial irregularities at the firm. It says it intends to delist its shares from AIM as part of a comprehensive strategic review of the group.

