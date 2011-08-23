Shares in Persimmon rise 2.7 percent after Britain's biggest housebuilder reports profit ahead of forecasts, boosted by strong margins.

The York-based company made a pretax profit of 59.7 million pounds ($98.2 million) in the six months to end June.

"A good set of interim results from Persimmon, ahead of our forecast, gives us the confidence to reiterate our 'buy' recommendation on the stock," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

Simon Brown, analyst at Northland Capital Partners, says: "The run of improving margins through self-help is seen continuing well into 2012 as more higher-margin sites replace old underperforming outlets."

"We retain the 'buy' rating based on its position in a stable housing market where better performance is coming for its clear internal recovery strategy."

