LONDON Aug 23 Shares in Spirax-Sarco Engineering gain 2.3 percent after the company unveils first-half results, which prompt Numis Securities to upgrade its rating on the stock to "buy" from "add".

The company, which supplies steam traps, condensate pumps, boiler controls and systems to the pharmaceutical, petrochemical and waste industries, says first-half adjusted pretax profit rose 15 percent.

"Spirax has released record interim results highlighting strong trading across its businesses and regions. Growth is coming from emerging markets and this coupled with a leaner cost base has driven good profits growth," Numis says in a note.

"We remain fundamentally positive on Spirax as it provides excellent through-cycle returns and offers defensive growth coupled with a strong balance sheet," the broker says.

