Shares in SEGRO gain 4.1 percent after the industrial landlord posts first-half results that prompt Panmure Gordon to lift its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold", citing operational improvements and the stock's low valuation.

"H1 results are in line with our expectations. However, with genuine operational improvements delivered in H1, and given the stock is trading on a 37 percent discount to NAV with a 6.25 percent prospective dividend yield following recent stock market declines, we are upgrading our recommendation," Panmure says in a note.

The broker adds that while the industrial and business sectors may come under a bit of pressure if the economy goes back into recession, much of SEGRO's property is well located.

