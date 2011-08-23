Shares in British soft drinks maker Britvic rise 4.1 percent, outperforming a 1.6-percent stronger FTSE 250 index , buoyed by a Collins Stewart rating increase on the stock to "hold" from "sell" on valuation grounds.

The broker says Britvic's shares have declined about 36 percent this year, underperforming the FTSE 250 by about 24 percent.

"With the shares having fallen through our target price, we are moving from "sell" to "hold" though this is purely a reflection of the magnitude of the share price fall, rather than any change in our fundamental view."

"An improvement in underlying earnings visibility and translation into cashflow growth is needed for us to turn positive," the broker says in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net