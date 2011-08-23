Shares in John Wood Group gain 4.5 percent, outperforming a 1.3 percent increase by the FTSE 100 index, as the energy services firm accompanies first-half results with an upbeat full-year outlook, prompting Numis Securities to upgrade its rating for the stock to "buy" from "add".

Numis points out that Wood Group's revenues from continued operations of $2,481 million were 7 percent ahead of the broker's forecast, with EBITA of $133.6 million 1 percent ahead.

"A positive surprise from Engineering, but offset by weaker than expected margin progression from Wood Group PSN and a smaller than expected top-line contribution from GTS," the broker says in a note.

Numis leaves its 676 pence target price for Wood Group unchanged, but raises its rating on valuation grounds.

Investec Securities, meanwhile, places its rating, target and estimates for Wood Group under review as it expects a stronger second-half, although with the exclusion of the high margin Well Support business the broker says it is unlikely that it will make material changes to its forecasts.

To see Wood Group's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net