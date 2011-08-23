Shares in Charter International rise 23 percent after the industrial tools maker says it has received a rival bid approach, having rejected two previous bids from manufacturing buyout firm Melrose .

Charter issues its statement in response to a report in the Daily Telegraph which says it received an 870 pence per share indicative offer in the middle of last week, valuing the business at 1.5 billion pounds from a bidder speculated to be linked to U.S. firm Lincoln Electric .

Melrose, which is facing a Sept. 6 "put up or shut up" deadline from the Takeover Panel, had an 840 pence revised cash-and-shares offer rejected by Charter in July.

Panmure analyst Oliver Wynne-James says Melrose may struggle to gain shareholder support to lift its offer again.

"The shareholders in Melrose may have some misgivings about backing a bid at a higher level," he says. "If it has to move to 9 pounds, it is beginning to get a little uncomfortable relative to the number of shares it would have to issue."

Another analyst, who asked not to be named, says Melrose had the financial headroom to lift its bid to as high as 900 pence but could be reluctant to.

"Melrose is usually a disciplined buyer and they walked from deals in the past," the analyst says.

