The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher, lagging stronger gains by both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes, both ahead 0.7 percent.

Capital & Regional advances 9.1 percent after the UK property fund manager posts a rise in first-half net asset value and pretax profit, and says it will focus on recycling capital into its UK and German businesses.

Numis Securities upgrades its full-year recurring pretax profit forecast for Capital & Regional to 16 million pounds from 14.6 million pounds, and repeats its "buy" rating and a price target of 55 pence on the stock.

Medicsight drops 19.1 percent as trading in the stock resumes following a temporary suspension to investigate potential financial irregularities at the firm. It says it intends to delist its shares from AIM as part of a comprehensive strategic review of the group.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net