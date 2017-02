Shares in Fuchs Petrolub (FPEG_p.DE) rise 3.8 percent after index operator STOXX says the German lubrication specialist will be added to the STOXX Europe 600 Index as of Sept. 19, replacing Tognum , which has been bought by Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Rolls Royce .

Traders note the inclusion should be positive for the shares as portfolio managers tracking the index will add them to their portfolio.

