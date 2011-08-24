European shares are set to open higer on Wednesday, extending a rally into a third day, as speculation grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce further stimulus measures for the struggling economy.

By 0625 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 are 1 percent higher, futures for Germany's DAX FDXc1 are up 1 percent and those for France's AC-40 FCEc1 are 0.8 percent higher.

The FTSEurofirst 300 ended up 0.8 pct on Tuesday.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

Heineken Interim

BHP Billiton FINAL

Ageas H1

Admiral Group Interim

Carillion Interim

Soco International Interim

Serco Group Interim

Accor Q2

Vopak H1

Derwent London INTERIM

Tullow Oil H1

WPP Interim

U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Applied Materials Q3

MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT):

0800 DE Ifo August

0900 EZ Industrial orders June

1230 US Durable Goods July

1400 US Monthly Home Prices June

