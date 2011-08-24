European shares are set to open higer on Wednesday, extending a rally into a third day, as speculation grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce further stimulus measures for the struggling economy.
By 0625 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 are 1 percent higher, futures for Germany's DAX FDXc1 are up 1 percent and those for France's AC-40 FCEc1 are 0.8 percent higher.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended up 0.8 pct on Tuesday.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Heineken Interim
BHP Billiton FINAL
Ageas H1
Admiral Group Interim
Carillion Interim
Soco International Interim
Serco Group Interim
Accor Q2
Vopak H1
Derwent London INTERIM
Tullow Oil H1
WPP Interim
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Applied Materials Q3
MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT):
0800 DE Ifo August
0900 EZ Industrial orders June
1230 US Durable Goods July
1400 US Monthly Home Prices June
