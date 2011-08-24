The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in early trade, underperforming a 0.2 percent rise for the FTSE 100 and a 0.7 percent gain for the FTSE 250 .

Faroe Petroleum jumps 16.9 percent after the British oil and gas company finds oil in the 206/5a-3 exploration well in the west of Shetlands region in the North Sea.

Betfair falls 0.3 percent after Espirito Santo Investment Bank reduces its near-term estimates for the online gamble due to continued regulatory pressures on revenue and IT costs.

