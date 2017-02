Shares in Man Group gain 3 percent to become the top performer on Birtain's FTSE 100 after HSBC upgrades the hedge fund manager to "overweight" from "underweight" and increases its target price to 260 pence from 220 pence.

HSBC cites in a note "higher quality management fees" as well as "stellar performance since June-end" on its flagship AHL fund as reasons for the upgrade.

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net