Admiral shares fall more than 6 percent, the biggest loser on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 , with analysts citing a rise in the company's combined ratio -- a measure of how profitable an insurer is -- as a reason for the stock's decline.

The company posts higher interim earnings but says its combined ratio had risen to 94.2 percent from 89 percent a year earlier. In the insurance industry, companies operate more profitably as their combined ratio falls below the 100 percent level.

"We view this as clear evidence that Admiral's ability to significantly outperform the market is diminishing," Investec analysts say in a research note. Investec keeps a "sell" rating on Admiral shares.

