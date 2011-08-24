Shares in Serco fall 4 percent, underperforming the FTSE 100 index after the British outsourcing group says it sees challenges in the United States and UK lasting up to 24 months following first-half results.

"The interims are not the catalyst the shares are looking for," Charles Stanley Securities analysts say in a note.

"Guidance in 2012 is only achievable assuming impact of on-going economic challenges in the UK and U.S. are manageable -- these two markets account for 85 percent of revenues."

The broker says Serco will continue to underperform the FTSE 100 and reiterates its "reduce" recommendation.

Serco says markets in the United States and UK are probably experiencing their toughest time in recent history and they might continue to do so for the next 12 to 24 months.

