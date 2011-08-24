European shares edge up in early trade, having moved in and out of positive territory, and with investors cautious ahead of the possible announcement of a new round of U.S. quantitative easing later this week.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.1 percent at 924.75 points after rising 0.8 percent on Tuesday.

WPP , the world's largest advertising group, is among the top performing European shares, up 3.6 percent after it posted 7-month growth broadly in line with its annual forecast.

Heinken , however, falls nearly 12 percent after it expects depressed consumer confidence and poor summer weather would hit second-half figures after first-half profit fell short of expectations.

