The recent stock market selloff has created option market opportunities for those willing to buy the cash market on dips, to capitalise on the high demand/cost of puts relative to calls, analysts at UBS say in a note focusing on the Standard & Poor's 500 .

"That is, investors can either collect a credit for selling a put and buying a call, both equidistant from spot, or construct a low cost strategy that entails gaining upside leverage via selling one put and buying two calls," they say.

To express a bullish view through year-end UBS suggests selling the 950 put and buying either one or two 1,275 calls "depending on appetite for leverage and upside conviction".

"A more cautious strategy would be to lower the put strike to 850 generating a smaller credit but lowering the strike to 24 percent below spot," they add. The S&P 500 trades at 1,162.35 points.

