Shares in Italian mutual banks Banco Popolare and UBI Banca fall 0.4 and 0.6 percent respectively, underperforming a 0.4-percent stronger FTSEurofirst index, after JPMorgan cuts earnings forecasts and keeps its negative stance on the banks.

JPMorgan lowers its earnings per share forecasts between 2011 and 2013 by 13 percent for Italian mutual banks, reflecting more conservative macro scenario which implies lower economic growth in Italy as well as adopting more cautious view on Euribor three-month evolution for next 2 years.

"Despite low valuations (we) maintain a cautious stance as profitability remains very low and available buffers to offset additional pressure are limited," JPMorgan says in a note.

The U.S. bank repeats its "underweight" stance on Banco Popolare and UBI Banca and cuts their target prices by around 14 and 19 percent, respectively.

