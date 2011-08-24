Shares in WPP rise 3.1 percent to feature in Britain's FTSE 100 index top performers list after the world's largest advertising group reports strong first-half results helped by growth in emerging markets.

"Positive first-half figures overall with no particular indication that market macro concerns have impinged on second-quarter performance," Investec analysts say in a note. "Shares likely to remain a macro barometer but maintain 'Buy' given recent de-rating and decent performance year to date."

Operating margin is up 0.7 of a percentage point in the first half, with WPP saying the performance indicates further possible operating margin improvement beyond that.

