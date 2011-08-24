Shares in Clarkson climb 4.6 percent after the shipping services group unveils first-half results which Panmure Gordon describes as solid, prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Panmure points out that Clarkson's results, for the six months to end-June, are in line with expectations, with earnings per share down by 21 percent to 52.6 pence, but the interim dividend 6 percent higher at 18 pence.

"The broking business delivered a robust performance in difficult market conditions and the company has continued to take market share during H1 2011 across its division, with higher transaction volumes offset by lower freight rates and a weaker U.S. dollar," Panmure says in a note.

The broker says there were particularly strong performances from the offshore, specialised products and deep sea teams.

Panmure, however, says that while medium to longer term prospects remain "very attractive", it is cautious in the near term.

"Even though Clarkson is a more defensive investment than most shipping companies, it is by no means immune to weak shipping markets."

