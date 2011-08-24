Shares in Heineken falls 12 percent in heavy volumes as the world's third largest brewer forecasts depressed consumer confidence and poor summer weather would hit second-half figures after first-half profit fell short of expectations.

ING equity research says second-half conditions are affected by weather and consumer confidence and probably higher costs.

"These costs may be related to acquisitions, or they may be due to a declining focus on costs, it is clear that Heineken has an opportunity to reduce the growth in these costs. This could have an impact on the share price, and the investment case of reduction of multiple gaps could be delayed," the brokerage says.

Heineken's results helped drag the STOXX Europe 600 Food & Beverage index 1.3 percent lower, with the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev , which recently warned of challenging times in its biggest market, the United States, down 2.1 percent.

London-listed drinks firm Diageo sheds 2.3 percent and Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) falls 2.1 percent.

To read more on Heineken, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net