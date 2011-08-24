Shares in Carillion rise 4.3 percent after the building and support services firm posts profit ahead of forecasts and says it expects to deliver full-year earnings growth in line with market expectations.

Carillion reported pretax profit for the six months to the end June of 72.5 million pounds, up 10 percent.

House broker Collins Stewart had forecast 71.1 million pounds.

"Half year results from Carillion showed continued strong growth in underlying earnings," Seymour Pierce says in a note, reiterating its "buy" stance. "Carillion has a meaty pipeline of opportunities which gives us confidence in the group's progress going forward."

The broker adds that "the company is attractively valued," citing a prospective price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5 times 2011 estimated earnings and a yield of 5 percent.

