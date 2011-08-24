Shares in Tullow Oil jump 6.2 percent to feature as the top gainer on the FTSE 100 index after the British oil firm posted soaring first-half profits, doubled its dividend and said it expected to conclude a long-awaited deal in Uganda in September.

Volumes are 55 percent of its 90-day daily average in the first two hours of trading, against a volume of 20 percent on the FTSE 100, which is up 0.4 percent.

"Tullow remains one of our top sector picks. The exploration programme, which if fully de-risked, drives our core plus unrisked upside to 3,359 pence per share. If the market doesn't recognise this potential, industry may do so instead," Evolution securities says.

Tullow has been waiting since last year to finalise a deal to bring in new partners French oil major Total and Chinese group CNOOC to start a $10 billion oil development project in Uganda.

"Completion of the Ugandan sale will be a positive given the geared balance sheet," Oriel Securities says.

Numis says that key short-term drivers of share price performance will be the Zaedyus exploration well in French Guiana, Cobalt in Liberia, second-half operational performance from Jubilee and completion of Tullow's Ugandan farm-down.

Matirx says: "We believe there is still enough in the tank for investors, especially after the recent weak share price performance, but September will be an important month for African/S.American exploration, and Uganda approval, and October is an important point to get the Jubilee production properly on track."

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net