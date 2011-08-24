Shares in Holcim rise 4.1 percent as Credit Suisse upgrades the Swiss cement maker to "outperform" from "neutral", despite cutting its earnings estimates across the building materials firms by up to 22 percent over the next two years.

The broker says its new estimates are based on a no volume and no profit growth scenario for mature countries for both 2012 and 2013, and leads it to cut target prices down by an average of 17 percent.

"However, despite these conservative estimates, we still see an average 30 percent upside potential for the sector and the investment case looks compelling," Credit Suisse says in note.

Its top picks include HeidelbergCement , CRH and Wolseley . The STOXX Europe 600 Construction & Materials was up 1.2 percent.

