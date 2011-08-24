Shares in L'Oreal fall 2.2 percent, the biggest loser in France's CAC-40 , ahead of the cosmetics group's results on August 30, with Royal Bank of Scotland urging caution and saying it looks expensive.

As at Tuesday's close, the shares had lost less than 4 percent this year, compared with a drop of more than 18 percent for the French benchmark.

"Recent share price resilience looks at odds with the discretionary nature of L'Oreal's portfolio vs other European Consumer Staples names," RBS says in a note, reiterating a "hold" stance.

It says that a price of 17 times forecast 2012 earnings "looks expensive given our belief its operations would struggle in a macro slowdown".

"We would be tactically cautious prior to the 1H11 P&L and believe that any margin or guidance disappointment could weigh on share price performance," RBS says.

