Shares in Unite Group jump 9 percent, the standout gainers on Britain's FTSE 250 index , after the student landlord posts first-half results, delivering what Evolution Securities calls another strong performance, with the broker repeating its "buy" rating following recent share price weakness.

Unite, which manages 40,000 student beds across the UK, says it is on track to hit its full-year targets and its profit could beat market expectations, as it posts a rise in first-half net asset value (NAV) and reinstates its dividend.

"The low volatility of the underlying yield, combined with consistently high occupancy and 3-4 percent rental growth per year leave us of a view that a discount to NAV of over 50 percent is unwarranted," Evolution says in a note.

"London and other major UK cities remain attractive places for both domestic and overseas students, and so we see Unite's focus on these areas as providing low risk development upside going forward," the broker says.

