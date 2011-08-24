The FTSE Small Cap index is flat at midday, while the FTSE 100 is down 0.1 percent and the FTSE 250 rises 0.3 percent.

Clarkson is up 4.6 percent after the shipping services group reports strong first-half results, with Panmure Gordon repeating its "buy" rating on the group.

Melrose falls 1.5 percent after the British manufacturing buyout firm asks Charter International for more time to table a firm offer following the toolmaker's announcement on Tuesday that it is in talks with an unnamed bidder.

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net