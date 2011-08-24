The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 perent higher, underperforming both the FTSE 100 , up 1.5 percent, and the FTSE 250 , up 1.2 percent.

Clarkson advances 5.4 percent after the shipping services group reports strong first-half results, with Panmure Gordon repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Melrose eases 0.3 percent after the British manufacturing buyout firm asks Charter International for more time to table a firm offer following the toolmaker's announcement on Tuesday that it is in talks with an unnamed bidder.

Charter International falls 2.5 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net