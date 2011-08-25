Futures indicate European shares gaining for a fourth day, on expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could signal stimulus measures in his speech on Friday to help the struggling economy.
Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures are up 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 are up 0.7 percent and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are up 0.6 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Q2
PROSAFE SE Q2
KAZAKHMYS PLC INTERIM
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD NV Q2
AEGIS GROUP PLC INTERIM
AGGREKO PLC INTERIM
PREMIER OIL PLC INTERIM
DIAGEO PLC PRELIM
ACKERMANS EN VAN HAAREN NV Q2
AMEC PLC INTERIM
SIG PLC INTERIM
KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV Q2
SEADRILL LTD Q2
IMI PLC INTERIM
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC INTERIM
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL H1
GEMALTO NV Q2
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG Q2
U.S. COMPANIES
Big Lots Inc Q2
Hormel Foods Corp. Q3
Patterson Companies Inc Q1 2012
MACRO (GMT)
0600 DE GfK index
0900 CH ZEW
1000 GB CBI
1230 US Jobless Claims
