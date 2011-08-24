European shares pare some gains as equities on Wall Street fall in early trade, with investors taking profits after a sharp rally in the previous session.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is up 1 percent at 933.67 points after rising to a high of 935.68 on better-than-expected U.S. durable goods data. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 , the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are down 0.1 to 0.3 percent.

In Europe, automobile shares feature among the top gainers, with the sector index rising 4.4 percent on hopes of an improvement in vehicle demand.

