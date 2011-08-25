European shares gain for a fourth straight day on growing speculation that U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke will announce stimulus measures for the struggling U.S. economy on Friday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.9 percent at 944.87 points, after rising 1.4 percent on Wednesday, though it is still down more than 15 percent in 2011.

The banking sector is up 1.3 percent. French bank Credit Agricole jumps 7.2 percent after posting a less-than-expected 10.6 percent drop in quarterly earnings.

