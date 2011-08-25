Leading investment banks UBS, Citigroup and Credit Suisse add to a growing bearish consensus among their peer group by cutting economic growth forecasts as various data and the outlook for corporate earnings weakens, fuelling fears of a return to recession in many developed nations.

UBS, in a note, says it is cutting its estimate of 2012 global gross-domestic-product (GDP) growth to 3.3 percent from 3.8 percent, while its euro zone growth forecast is halved to 1 percent from 2 percent.

Citi, meanwhile, cuts its 2011 global GDP forecast to 3.1 percent from 3.4 percent and its 2012 forecast from 3.7 percent to 3.2 percent, describing it as "the seventh biggest monthly cut in Citi's global growth forecasts over the last 10 years".

Credit Suisse also cuts its growth outlooks for this year and next, and now sees 2011 euro zone growth at 1.7 percent and 2012 growth at 1 percent. UK GDP, meanwhile, should grow at 1.5 percent in 2011 and 1 percent the following year, they say in a note.

