Shares in Diageo gain 4.5 percent, outperforming a 0.9 percent advance by Britain's FTSE 100 index, as the world's biggest spirits group reports full-year results ahead of forecasts, leading Shore Capital to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

The British maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whisky posts a 16 percent rise in underlying earnings of 83.6 pence per share, beating a Reuters SmartEstimate of 78.9 pence and a company-compiled consensus of 79.1 pence for the year to June, with underlying full-year sales up 5 percent.

"A robust set of results, in our view, that are in line to slightly ahead of expectations. Medium-term guidance looks to be setting targets that are tough but achievable and also make Diageo look attractive as an investment proposition if achieved," Shore Capital says in a note.

