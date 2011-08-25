Shares in Senior jump 7.3 percent to top the FTSE 250 leader board as Citigroup starts coverage of the engineering group with a "buy" rating and price target of 183 pence.

"We think Senior is a high-quality industrial stock with good visibility and resilience in most of its end markets. Its focus on high quality designed and engineered components for Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive and Renewables markets has created good niche market positions," Citigroup says in a note.

The broker says that while concerns over areas like Military spending and Automotive are valid, given that there is good programme visibility in Military and legislation driving Auto, it thinks Senior's recent share price weakness is overdone.

