The market sell-off out of cyclical stocks is at a five-year high, analysts at UBS say in a note, while its 'flow sentiment indicator', which measures six indicators including overall client flows and style preferences, etc, is at its lowest point since January 2009.

"The biggest net outflows were from energy, metals & mining, chemicals and banks. Net selling in chemicals hit the highest level since we tracked the data from 2006," they say. "On the contrary, net 'inflows' into healthcare hit a record high and food & beverage saw the biggest 'inflows' since December."

Cyclicals have underperformed defensives by 21 percent since the start of April, when UBS says lead indicators turned. "This wipes out most of the outperformance since early 2009."

On a sector basis, banks have gone from "'neutral' just three months ago to the most underweight since the end of 2009," they add.

