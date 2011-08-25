Shares in IMI add 5.9 percent, the second-top blue-chip riser after it posts higher than expected first-half profits and says a slowdown in industrial demand in Southern Europe and the UK had not hit order trends since end-June, leading Panmure Gordon to repeat its "buy" stance on the stock.

IMI, which makes power generation equipment and drink dispensers, says, based on current order trends, it still expects to make "good progress" in the second half of this year.

"IMI's numbers are ahead of expectation and we believe it to be one of the better positioned industrials to cope with a slow down," says Panmure Gordon in a note.

Despite this, the broker adds, IMI shares have fallen by a third since the July highs and in Panmure's view "discount a material secondary dip event".

