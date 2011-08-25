Shares in commodities trader Glencore rise 2.7 percent as it meets forecasts with a 50 percent rise in first-half profit thanks to rising commodity prices and rosy oil trading conditions in the first six months of the year, and says it remains optimistic on global growth.

"These numbers will go some way to show the IPO investors and those that bought in early on that they are making progress and maybe the market does not appreciate exactly what this company does and where value lies within Glencore's operations," Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, says.

"We did expect near term challenges post listing but fundamentally it has a solid business model that will reward those that understand the potential it can offer on the upside," he says.

Latif adds Glencore remains well positioned to take advantage of the turmoil in the commodity markets and will be keen to look at opportunities in the market for an acquisition given the large cash pile.

