Shares in Britain's Aggreko gain 2.8 percent after the world's biggest provider of temporary power says it expects to report full-year profit ahead of market estimates, after posting a 17 percent increase in underlying earnings for the first half.

"Aggreko continues to capitialise on the world's growing addiction for power, with natural disasters clearly playing their part. Increasing shareholder returns are also adding investment attraction, while news that further progress has been made in the early weeks of the second half further cements optimism," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, says.

"In all, market consensus opinion continues to denote a buy."

Panmure Gordon says Aggreko's consistent delivery of growth and strong market positions leave it well placed for the medium term. It upgrades its 2011 expected earnings per share forecasts by 2 percent and increases its target price to 1,918 pence from 1,861 pence.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net