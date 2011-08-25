Shares in Shire shed 3.8 percent, the biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.4 percent, as the medical group's bio-engineered skin substitute Dermagraft fails a late-stage clinical trial for treating venous leg ulcers (VLU), leading brokers to trim target prices for the stock.

UBS says it estimated that VLU would have been a $160 million opportunity for Dermagraft, and removing it from its figures, and adjusting for currency yields, leads it to cut its target price to 2,380 pence, down from 2,400 pence.

However, UBS says that discussions with a key opinion leader suggests that the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) market is a much larger one for Dermagraft, with the broker estimating around a $500 million opportunity in that by 2020.

UBS retains its "buy" stance on Shire.

Collins Stewart, however, repeats its "sell stance on Shire in the wake of the Dermagraft news, saying it "raises more questions over the level of optimism sustaining the stock's current valuation."

The broker cuts its Dermagraft estimates by 25 percent and reduces its net present value/target price for Shire by 2 percent to 1,600 pence.

