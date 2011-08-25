The 30-day implied volatility for major European indexes extended falls to hit a one-week low on Wednesday, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream, buoyed by hopes that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would unveil further stimulus measures later this week.

European shares advances on Thursday, indicating their one-month implied volatility likely to drop further.

The 30-day implied volatility for Germany's DAX , Britain's FTSE 100 , France's CAC 40 , Spain's IBEX 35 , Italy's FTSE MIB and Belgium's BEL 20 fell 5.6 to 10.2 percent on Wednesday.

