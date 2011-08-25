The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early trade, underperforming bigger gains by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Topps Tiles drops nearly 25 percent after the tile and wood flooring retailer says it expects full-year earnings to be below analyst expectations as consumer confidence dwindles.

Investec Securities place its forecasts and target price for Topps Tiles under review, but retains its "sell" rating on the stock as it thinks the current consumer environment does not underpin swift recovery prospects.

Molins gains 8 percent after the maker of quality control instruments for the tobacco industry reports a more than doubling in its first-half pretax profit boosted by cost cuts and a higher demand for its products.

Collins Stewart maintains its "buy" rating and 104 pence price target on Molins.

