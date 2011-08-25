Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland lead a rebound in Europe's battered banking stocks, with traders and investors citing an overnight rally in the U.S. and moves by fund managers to square over-sold positions ahead of a UK bank holiday as reasons for the rally.

Barclays is up by 7.5 percent while RBS, which is 83 percent owned by the British government after a credit crisis bailout, is up 6 percent. The European banking index is up 1.5 percent, and France's Credit Agricole gains 6.1 percent after it reassures investors over its financial firepower.

Traders say the recovery in the banking stocks, which have fallen sharply in August on fears that a new credit crisis may emerge, are due to technical reasons rather than a more fundamental improvement in the sector's prospects.

"What we're seeing now is a lot of people looking to close their positions ahead of the long weekend in Britain. People are looking to square their books," Cheviot Asset Management's David Miller says.

Guardian Stockbrokers director Atif Latif says banking stocks have also been helped by a rebound overnight in the share price of Bank of America , which recovered from heavy losses earlier this week to rise by 11 percent as American investors looked for bargains in the financial sector.

"Banks and general financials are up on cheap valuations and the follow on from the gains yesterday and the financials rally in the U.S.," says Latif.

