Shares in SIG fall 4.3 percent to 101.9 pence after the British insulation and roofing group reports profit in line with a trading update in July, but is cautious going forward.

SIG posted an expected 64 percent rise in first-half profit and reinstated its dividend, helped by better markets in mainland Europe, where it makes 56 percent of its revenue, cost control and moderate price increases.

Chief Executive Chris Davies told Reuters he expected government cut backs on projects, such as new schools and hospitals, to hit SIG's second half.

"Management's narrative is cautious," Evolution Securities says in a note. "We retain our 'neutral' recommendation on the shares reducing our price target to 110 pence (from 155) to reflect the softening economic back drop."

