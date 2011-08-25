Shares in International Power gain 3 percent, outperforming a weaker blue-chip index, down 0.2 percent, as JPMorgan Cazenove upgrades its rating for the power generation firm to "overweight" from "neutral", partly on valuation grounds.

JPMorgan also raises its target price for International Power to 365 pence, up from 315 pence, offering 18.9 percent potential upside from the current share price, and adds the stock to its European Analyst Conviction List.

"IPR has been the worst performing UK utility year to date, with a negative TSR (total shareholder return) of 8.4 percent, underperforming the UK utilities index by 15.7 percent," says the broker in a note

JPMorgan says, in its view, this underperformance has been driven by negative EPS revisions and concerns over the potential delay at Jirau hydrp project in Brazil.

"However, we believe that momentum may be shifting for IPR due to: (i) improving Texan spark spreads putting upward pressure on earnings; (ii) more visibility around the existing construction programme; and (iii) potentially more newsflow around new development projects," the broker adds.

