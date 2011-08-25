Shares in Britain's Wm.Morrison Supermarkets fall 1.6 percent, underperforming a choppy FTSE 100 as Oriel Securities cuts its earnings estimates for the firm ahead of first-half results due on September 8.

"Morrisons' Interims on 8th September will show steady LFL growth in Q2 but most City profit forecasts over the next few weeks are likely to be eased slightly lower in our view and we are taking minor pre-emptive action," Oriel Securities says in a note.

The broker says its first-half estimate is in line with consensus (precisely on 437 million pounds) but cuts up to 3 percent off forecasts over the next two years with the UK consumer outlook likely to stay under a cloud deep into the second-half.

"We do not think that there will be any more sector-wide downgrades for the foreseeable future. That's not to say however that Morrisons is guaranteed to deliver our new numbers," Oriel says, keeping its "reduce" rating on Morrison.

Meanwhile, Bernstein cuts its target price for Morrison to 340 pence from 360 pence, while retaining its "outperform" rating on the stock in a review of the European Food Retail sector.

Bernstein reduces its target prices across the sector by an an average of 12 percent to reflect declines in the market multiple.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net