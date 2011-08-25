(Corrects the Goldman rating upgrade to neutral in headline)

Shares in Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) gain 1.9 percent, rallying after recent falls on the back of its own first-half results and Dutch peer Heineken's profit miss on Wednesday, as Goldman Sachs raises its rating for the Danish brewer to "neutral" from "sell" on valuation grounds.

The broker says since it added Carlsberg to its "sell" List on Jan. 6, 2011, the stock is down 39 percent vs. the FTSE World Europe down 19.7 percent, not helped by Carlsberg's first-half 2011 results were significantly below market expectations due to a weaker-than expected performance in the Russian beer market.

"While we continue to view Russia as one of the least attractive emerging beer markets due to the high level of competition and an ongoing legislative agenda to reduce alcohol consumption, we believe the current headwinds facing the company are reflected in current valuation levels."

The broker, however, reduces its EPS estimates for 2011 by 14 percent and 2012 by 15 percent to reflect the lower growth outlook for the Carlsberg's Eastern European division, valuing the company using a target multiple of 7.0 times EV/EBITDA and its 12-month forward earnings estimates.

