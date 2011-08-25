Shares in Persimmon rise 5.2 percent as RBS upgrades its recommendation on the housebuilder to "buy" from "hold" on valuation grounds.

"Our analysis suggests the group's land value, and hence net asset value, now represents fair market worth," RBS says in a note.

"The current 24 percent tangible net asset value discount thus compensates for macro risks, while the near elimination of net debt provides protection in a downturn or opportunity amid stability."

Other UK housebuilders also gain. Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Development rise 5.7 and 5.3 percent respectively, with traders pointing to comments made by Toll Brothers , a U.S. builder of luxury homes, which said it would consider making acquisitions in sector.

British property website Rightmove rises 5.9 percent as it is added to the STOXX 600 index .

