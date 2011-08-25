The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.2 percent by midday, lagging moderate gains by both the blue chips and the mid caps , ahead 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Luminar sheds 9.1 percent as the nightclub owner says the riots that broke out in London and other English cities in August had a material impact on its trade, exacerbating already tough conditions.

The firm, which runs clubbing brands such as Liquid, Lava & Ignite and Fuzzy Logic in mostly provincial towns, says in a trading update that same outlet sales in the 25 weeks to Aug. 20 were down 11.7 percent.

"The fundamental issue remains that the debt level is uncomfortably high and the economic backdrop is likely to remain unhelpful for some time," says Altium Securities in a note, cutting its target price for Luminar to 5 pence from 6 pence and retaining its "hold" rating on the stock..

Wichford gains 2.6 percent following the completion earlier this week of the reverse merger of the company and Redefine International, which name the newly combined entity will take on from Sept. 8, with Peel Hunt initiating coverage of the stock in a note.

