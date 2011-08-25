Shares in Dutch grocer Ahold dip more than 4.7 percent, making it the second-top FTSEurofirst 300 faller and the worst-hit among its STOXX Europe 600 Retail index peer group, after it posts forecast-lagging earnings.

In response, Credit Suisse says: "Ahold's outlook comments refer to balancing sales and margins. Given tough trading conditions and unfavourable calendar impacts, this proved tough in Q2. And while the accelerated buyback is good news, we are not sure it fully mitigates weaker Q2 margin.

"We expect operating income consensus to now come under some pressure. Also, there are again no updates on potential acquisitions, nor is there any news on a new CFO," they add in a note.

The broker has an "outperform" rating, however, as it thinks the firm is well placed to cope with demanding trading conditions, and on valuations grounds as the firm's price-earnings ratio of 8.9 times 2011 earnings is a "notable, but in our view, unwarranted discount" to the sector's 10.7 times.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net